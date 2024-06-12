Modified scooters presented to battle-wounded ex-servicemen

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 11

Modified two-wheeler were provided to the ex-army personnel in Rajouri, who were wounded in the line of duty.

An NGO, War Wounded Foundation (WWF), presented modified scooters to the ex-servicemen from Rajouri during a rally organized by the Army.

While serving in the Army, soldiers are wounded in war or during war-like situations. Havildar Hakam Ali and Havildar Mukhtar Singh were injured in Manipur during operations against insurgents. Havildar Puran Chand was injured in Kupwara during counter insurgency operations.

“Soldiers lost their limbs, due to injuries. Many of them are confined to the bed or within the confines of their house, due to the injuries. There is a requirement to make these soldiers mobile, so that they are not dependent on others. WWF helps injured soldiers with mobility equipment, so that they can carry out day today functions and develop self-confidence. Around 20 modified scooters have been distributed in J&K to the deserving ex-servicemen, who have sustained injuries, while serving in the Army,” an Army spokesperson informed.

