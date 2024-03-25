Mohd Yousuf Wani takes oath as Additional Judge of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court

Srinagar, March 25
The Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh administered the oath of office to Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani as Additional Judge of the High Court on Monday.
The oath-taking ceremony was attended at Srinagar by Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and virtually from Jammu by Justice Atul Sreedharan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary and Justice Rajesh Sekhri.
The proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony were conducted by Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Shahzad Azeem, who read the contents of the notification received from the Central government, Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice (Appointments Division) and the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India and the Letter of Authorisation issued by the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, authorising the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to administer the Oath of office to the newly appointed Judge.
With the elevation, the strength of judges at the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 16, including the Chief Justice.
