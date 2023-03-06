Money generated from drugs ‘goes back’ to Pak to fuel terror

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 5

DGP Dilbag Singh today said a part of the money generated through narco-terrorism is sent back to the terrorist organisations in Pakistan to fuel terror in J&K. The rest is distributed among the drug peddlers. Speaking on the sidelines of ‘Run for Fun’ Jammu Marathon, he said drones were being used not only to drop weapons and narcotics but also money to keep terrorism alive in Jammu and Kashmir. “Now, IEDs and cash are being sent together through drones to reward the terrorist in advance for planting explosives. We have exposed many such cases,” he said.

Six grenades seized in Rajouri Six hand grenades and 127 rounds of general purpose machine gun were found during construction of a road in Rajouri district, the police said.

The explosives and ammunition were found buried by workers engaged in construction of a link road in Neali village of Manjakote tehsil.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Zaffer Rather said the seized items were rusted. pti

“We are faced with a new challenge wherein drugs and weapons are smuggled from Pakistan together. While the weapons are delivered to the terrorists, the major part of the drug proceeds are returned to handlers (across the border) and the rest shared by the peddlers. The proceeds (from the drug trade) are being utilised to keep the terrorism alive (in Jammu and Kashmir),” the police chief said.

“There are connections of narco-terror modules even in Punjab. We are collaborating with the Narcotics Control Bureau to bust such modules,” he said.

Commenting on the recent seizure of Rs 2 crore and 7-kg heroin in Poonch, the DGP said that even earlier Rs 1.5 crore was recovered from a border village in Poonch. “All the accused involved in the terror module will be arrested,” he said.

Asked about the criticism of security agencies by certain political leaders, he said they must refrain from making such comments, otherwise action would be taken if the need arises.

The marathon was organised by the police, drawing hundreds of participants, at Gulshan Ground.

