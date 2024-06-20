Month-long cocoon market opens in Udhampur

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 19

The Sericulture Development Department in Udhampur launched a month-long cocoon auction market on Wednesday at the District Sericulture Complex.

This initiative provides a platform for local cocoon producers, particularly women, who make up over 60 per cent of the sericulture workforce in the district, to sell their harvest.

“Women have traditionally played a crucial role in sericulture due to their meticulous care and attention to detail…qualities highly valued in silkworm breeding. This industry offers a significant source of employment and income generation and empowers women to become financially independent. The increasing participation of women, especially those from remote villages, is a testament to the success of government schemes aimed at uplifting women in sericulture,” an official informed.

Saloni Rai, Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the cocoon auction market in presence of Rajeev Gupta, District Sericulture Officer.

On the first day of the auction, 66 rearers from Badhole village in Ramnagar tehsil took part. The highest bid recorded was Rs 1,400 per kg of cocoons. This month-long market is expected to benefit numerous cocoon producers in Udhampur, contributing to the economic growth of the region.

