 More films will be shot in Valley, locals to benefit: Amitabh Kant : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • More films will be shot in Valley, locals to benefit: Amitabh Kant

More films will be shot in Valley, locals to benefit: Amitabh Kant

More films will be shot in Valley, locals to benefit: Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant. PTI file photo



PTI

Srinagar, June 26

Kashmir will be an integral part of all stories of India and more films will be shot in the valley which would benefit the local people, the country’s G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the two-day Tourism Development Conclave-2024 at the SKICC, Kant said Kashmir needed safety and security which has been assured.

“Several filmmakers have shot their movies and web series in the Kashmir Valley. These are remarkable filmmakers... among the best in India. Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bharadwaj, and Sanjay Suri — all of them are top filmmakers.

Gain for Kashmiris

All filmmakers will come here, they will shoot here, Kashmir will form an integral part of all India stories...Kashmir and the people of Kashmir will be the greatest beneficiaries. —Amitabh Kant, G-20 Sherpa

“They have all come here and shot great films which have been remarkable success stories. You already have a vast number of films being shot here,” he told reporters.

Referring to the recent visit of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to the Valley, the former NITI Aayog CEO said it was a delight to see him play cricket on the streets of Kashmir.

“Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff were hugged by the people of Kashmir in downtown (during the shooting). Bollywood divas Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen came here on their own. They spent their own money to come here and see Kashmir and revive their nostalgic memories.

“So, all filmmakers will come here, they will shoot here, Kashmir will form an integral part of all India stories,” he added. Asked if the tourism conclave would have a positive outcome, Kant said Kashmir would witness an economic boom and its people would reap the benefits.

“Kashmir needs safety and security which has been assured now... Kashmir and the people of Kashmir will be the greatest beneficiaries,” the G20 Sherpa said.

Actor-producer Sanjay Suri said such conclaves would increase tourist footfall to Kashmir. “These conclaves really help enhance tourism. They talk about challenges and also opportunities. It is just about promoting tourism. Infrastructure and support is needed,” Suri, who was born and brought up in Srinagar, said.

He said Kashmir never needed to be sold as a destination as it has always been on everyone’s wishlist. However, with the increase in tourism activity, places like Srinagar are seeing a lot of rush, Suri said, adding that the focus should be shifted away from the golden triangle of Srinagar-Gulmarg-Pahalgam.

“It has never taken me two hours to reach Nishat from Hyderpora before, but these days it takes so much time. There are more tourists coming, more vehicles. I think there is a need to decentralise tourism to other areas, far-flung areas also.

“Enough of this golden triangle of Srinagar-Gulmarg-Pahalgam, we need to focus on developing other areas also. There are beautiful places which I have been to, they should be developed,” he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#G20 #Kashmir #NITI Aayog #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

2
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

3
India

Om Birla asks Harsimrat Badal to avoid making political statements; Chabbewal, Mehdi rile Lok Sabha Speaker on day one

4
India

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

5
Punjab

Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

6
Haryana

US trade body approves funding to develop integrated aviation hub in Haryana’s Hisar

7
India

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

8
Punjab

BJP has no plans to topple Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, it will fall due to its misdeeds: BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar

9
Himachal

'Orange alert' for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on June 29-30

10
Patiala

Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Rajpura over land dispute

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...

Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken

Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken

His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...

South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 WC final

South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final

They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...

Amid oust-Sukhbir call, key SAD panel rallies behind him

Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him

BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat

CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case

CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case

Probe widens, Kolkata, Maha cases under lens


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 cr

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Farmers fear loss of crops, fodder as canal breach inundates 500 acres

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Heavy rain expected from June 28-30

Heavy rain expected in Chandigarh from June 28-30

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

Chandigarh: Driver held for kidnapping 6-year-old girl from temple

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation takes possession of 9 taxi stands over rent dues

Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI is demand of justice: Virendra Sachdeva

After ED, CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

Centre discriminated most against Arvind Kejriwal: Akhilesh Yadav

Atishi jal satyagraha failed: Congress chief

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village

Treatment of addicts free at govt centres: Civil Surgeon