 More investments in J&K since abrogation of Article 370: Hardeep Singh Puri : The Tribune India

Says Central Government ready to bring fuel under GST if states agree

Union Minister Hardeep Puri at a press conference in Srinagar. ani



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 14

Union Minister for Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said people had been investing in J&K because of the Central Government’s “farsighted decision” to remove the bottleneck of Articles 370 and 35A. He said the PM’s commitment to the development of J&K was turning into a reality and the work had been in full swing. “Central schemes directly benefit people and I am glad that the work is going on at the ground level,” he said in Srinagar.

Highlighting the development works, he said 25 new highway projects costing Rs 11,721 crore had been sanctioned, 168 MoUs amounting to Rs 13,600 crore signed, seven new medical colleges sanctioned with medical seats increasing from 500 to 955, world’s highest railway bridge being constructed in J&K, Vande Bharat Express in operation from Jammu to Delhi and the tourist footfall had also been increased in the Union Territory. He further said some 12 lakh LPG connections had been provided under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and 50,000 houses sanctioned under the PMAY-U.

On fuel prices, he said the Central Government was ready for bringing petrol and diesel under the GST regime but it was unlikely that the states would agree. “If the states make the move, we are ready,” Puri said.

The minister, however, pointed out it was unlikely that the states would agree to such a move as liquor and energy were revenue generating items for them.

The Union minister said the Kerala High Court had suggested that the issue be placed before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council for discussion at its last meeting in Lucknow. “The finance minister of that state did not agree...,” he said.

He said the petroleum prices had seen a sharp rise from July 2021 to August this year, recording 43% to 46% increase in the United States and Canada. India witnessed only 2% increase during that period, he said. “When many countries are witnessing fuel shortage and inflation, there is no shortage of fuel in India even in its remotest corners,” Puri said.

At a meeting, the minister said application of modern technology for solid waste management was the need of the hour and Srinagar would be among the cities where such strategies would be adopted on a priority basis.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the Union minister said the decision of Jawaharlal Nehru to take the Kashmir issue to the international forum was a “monumental blunder”. (With PTI inputs)

‘Only 2% rise in fuel prices’

  • The minister said petroleum prices in the US and Canada saw a sharp rise from July 2021 to August this year, recording 43% to 46% hike. According to Puri, India witnessed only 2% increase.
  • Many countries are seeing fuel shortage and inflation, but there is no shortage in India even in its remotest corners, he added.

