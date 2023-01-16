More leaders from ‘Disappearing Azad Party’ to return to Congress fold: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, January 16
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said more leaders from Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad Party (DAP) will return to the Congress fold on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, 17 leaders of the DAP in Jammu and Kashmir, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand and Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, had deserted former Congress veteran Azad and returned to the Congress fold.
The leaders were welcomed back by the Congress which said they had gone on “leave for two months”.
“Tomorrow more leaders from DAP-Disappearing Azad Party will end their leave of absence and return to where they belong,” Ramesh said in a tweet.
Expect news from Jammu which is all set to welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 19, he said.
