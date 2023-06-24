More than 300 films, web series shot in J&K last year: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 23

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said more than 300 movies and web series were filmed across the UT last year.

He shared the efforts to revive J&K’s bond with the film industry. “Significant steps like film policy and opening of cinema halls have created a vibrant film ecosystem in the UT. Today, Jammu and Kashmir has become the most preferred destination for the filmmakers and more than 300 movies and web series were filmed last year. This is also providing huge opportunities to the local youth,” he said.

He stated this while inaugurating a digital movie theatre in Kishtwar.

“J&K is witnessing a new era of peace and development and the launch of a movie theatre after almost three decades in picturesque Kishtwar is a symbol of aspirational society,” the L-G said.

He said art and creativity transcended all boundaries and brought people closer. “Cinema is not just a medium of entertainment, but also an integral part of culture and society and a reflection of change happening around us,” he said.

“Kishtwar has immense potential for film tourism. This movie theatre and infotainment centre for children will be an important step to harness the potential of local talent,” the L-G added.