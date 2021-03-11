Mortar shell found in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 15

A mortar shell was today spotted on the outskirts of Jammu. The rusted shell was noticed by locals in a garbage dump in Kunjwani on the Jammu-Pathankot road, officials said.

Immediately after getting information about it, the authorities concerned sent a team of police officials to the spot. Experts from the police team took the shell for inspection which was later taken away by the bomb disposal squad. According to information, the shell was completely rusted.