Mortar shell found in Poonch district

Mendhar/Jammu, June 1
A rusted mortar shell was found in a farm in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. The shell was found by a villager in a farm land in Uchhad area of Mendhar and informed police, they said. A police team and a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot on getting information about the shell, they said.
