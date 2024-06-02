Mortar shell found in Poonch district

PTI

Mendhar/Jammu, June 1

A rusted mortar shell was found in a farm in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. The shell was found by a villager in a farm land in Uchhad area of Mendhar and informed police, they said. A police team and a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot on getting information about the shell, they said.

