Mortar shell found near LoC in Poonch, destroyed

Jammu: A mortar shell was found lying in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. It was noticed by some villagers at Gali-Sawjian and subsequently, a joint team of the police and the Army was rushed to secure the scene, a police official said. He said a bomb disposal squad later safely destroyed the live mortar shell in a controlled explosion.

2 girls drown, two rescued in flashfloods in Kathua district

Jammu: Two girls drowned and two were rescued after being caught in a flashflood in the mountain stream of Nangala-Machaddi area while returning from school in Kathua district on Saturday. Billawar SHO Jatinder Singh said Monika Devi and Radha Devi, both of Class VI, were found dead. One of the rescued pupils, Archana Devi, was referred to the sub-district hospital.

