Mostly peaceful since 2006, Doda back on forces’ radar after twin terror strikes

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 13

After the elimination of two terrorists who perpetrated an attack at a village in Kathua recently, the focus of security forces has now shifted to Doda, where two terrorist strikes have taken place on two consecutive days, leaving seven security personnel injured.

Doda has remained mostly peaceful for years now, especially after 2006, before which it was a hotbed of Pakistan-backed terrorism and many massacres, specifically of members of the Hindu community, were witnessed there in that period. Intelligence inputs have suggested that the terrorists might try to attack security establishments in the coming days to create an atmosphere of chaos. An alert has been sounded by the police and Army establishment, asking its personnel to remain on high alert.

Role of PoK-based fugitives under lens At least 118 terrorists from Doda district had fled to PoK decades ago and are now believed to be strengthening the local support base for terrorists

It is believed that 10 of these 118 terrorists are active in recruiting overground workers (OGWs) in Doda and Kishtwar. Many of these terrorists have been declared as proclaimed offenders and properties of some of them have also been seized

After the first attack on a joint check-point of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the J&K Police on Tuesday at Chattergala in Doda, injuring six personnel, another attack on an SOG camp occurred on Wednesday evening, in which one personnel was injured at Gandoh in the district.

The J&K Police have released the sketches of four terrorists operating in Doda and stated that they were “roaming in upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri and Gandoh and are involved in terror-related activities”. The police have also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for providing information on each terrorist.

It is believed that both the attacks in Doda were perpetrated by same group of terrorists who are also in touch with each other over communication devises. It is not known if all four were involved in each attack or were in group of two each.

A major search operation was also carried out in the forest areas of the mountainous Doda district, where it was suspected that the ultras could be hiding. Check-points by the Army and police have come up in different areas of Jammu division, with frisking and checking of vehicles of suspects going on.

Intelligence sources said terror activities in Doda were being controlled by the handlers sitting in Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK). It is believed that the Doda attacks were executed by a team of local and Pakistani ultras.

Interestingly, at least 118 terrorists, who belong to Doda district, had fled to PoJK decades ago and are now believed to be strengthening the local support base for ultras. It is believed that 10 of the 118 of these terrorists are active in recruiting overground workers (OGWs) in Doda and Kishtwar. Many of these terrorists have been declared as Proclaimed Offenders (PO) and properties of some of them have also been seized.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Doda #Jammu #Kathua