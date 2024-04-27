Motorcycle accident in Jammu kills CBI officer

Jammu, April 27
A CBI officer was killed when his motorcycle slipped while crossing a speed breaker in Jammu, an official said on Saturday.
Paloura resident Prashant Sharma, a deputy superintendent of police in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was returning home when the accident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official said.
The accident resulted in Sharma suffering critical head injuries. He was rushed to Government Medical College, Jammu.
Sharma died while being shifted to a hospital in Punjab for specialised treatment, the official said.
His postmortem examination is underway at Government Medical College, and the body will be handed over to his family after legal formalities are completed, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Indian women killed in US as overspeeding SUV goes airborne, crashes into trees
Police say when the vehicle jumped all four lanes of traffic...
Massive forest fires rage in Uttarakhand's Nainital; IAF called in
As many as 31 fresh incidents of forest fires are reported f...
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur
Militants attacked India Reserve Battalion camp at Naransein...
Mamata Banerjee slips and falls while boarding helicopter in Paschim Bardhaman’s Durgapur
West Bengal CM was on way to Kulti for an election rally whe...
‘Classic case of ruling party misusing ED to crush biggest political opponent’, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court
In an affidavit filed in the top court ahead of Monday heari...