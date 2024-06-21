MoU signed for skill development courses for youth

Jammu, June 20
A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed among the Ladakh Skill Development Mission (LSDM); the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), Leh; and the University of Ladakh (UoL) to introduce skill and vocational courses, upgrade laboratory infrastructure and implement skill development programmes in government colleges of Ladakh.
The primary focus of the partnership is to introduce skill development courses in Ladakh colleges under the National Education Policy framework, in collaboration with the NIELIT and the UoL.
