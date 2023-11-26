 Mourners turn up in thousands to pay respects to Capt Pranjal : The Tribune India

  • J & K
Mourners turn up in thousands to pay respects to Capt Pranjal

Armed forces personnel pay homage to Capt MV Pranjal in Bengaluru on Saturday. PTI



PTI

Bengaluru, November 25

A large number of people paid their last respects to Captain MV Pranjal, who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, amid emotional outpouring and poignant scenes on Saturday. His mortal remains were flown to Bengaluru on Friday night and later taken to his parents’ residence in Anekal taluk near here, where hundreds of mourners paid tributes.

Family members of the martyr being consoled by relatives. PTI

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh were among those who paid homage to the departed soul and offered condolences to the bereaved family. After a wreath-laying ceremony, Pranjal was accorded a guard of honour by the Army and the state government.

Later, the mortal remains were taken in a decorated military vehicle to Somasundarapalya crematorium, near Kudlu, where the last rites were performed, amid gun salute.

Many people, particularly youths and school students, had gathered along the stretch, and flower petals were showered at the vehicle at several places, amid chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Amar Rahe Amar Rahe - Captain Pranjal Amar Rahe”.

The 29-year-old from 63 Rashtriya Rifles, who lost his life during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Rajouri sector on Wednesday, is survived by wife and parents.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and CM Siddaramaiah paid their last respects at HAL Airport, after Pranjal’s remains were brought last night.

Siddaramaiah, expressing grief, announced Rs 50 lakh compensation to the martyr’s family. The opposition BJP has postponed its protest against the state government over the Cabinet decision to withdraw consent for a CBI probe against Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, in view of last rites of the martyred soldier today.

