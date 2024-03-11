Movement of traffic affected on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 10

Despite closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH) in Ramban for repair work from Saturday to Sunday, the vital road link was partially repaired and the traffic movement, even after restoration, remained disrupted.

The traffic movement on the highway was suspended on Sunday morning as authorities were carrying out road widening work on several points in Ramban district. It was restored in the afternoon. However, the movement of light motor vehicles (LMVs) was suspended on the highway after 5.30 pm.

The vehicular movement on the highway, linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was suspended late on Saturday night to allow the widening of the carriageway to two lanes at Dalwas, Mehar-Cafeteria, Panthiyal and Nachlana between Nashri and Banihal tunnels, officials said.

With traffic plying alternatively from Srinagar and Jammu for the past fortnight, travellers have been facing massive snarls, especially in Dalwas, Mehar and Nachlana.

The Ramban administration stated, “In view of the requisition received from the Project Director, NHAI, PIU, Ramban, and to ensure the safety and well-being of people, sanction is hereby granted for a 14-hour traffic halt from 10 pm on Saturday to 12 pm on Sunday for widening of carriageway to two lanes at Dalwas. During the halt period, widening in other places will also be undertaken for restoration from Nashri to Banihal in strict adherence to the conditions outlined in the aforementioned communication received from the Project Director NHAI, PIU Ramban.” After the road was partially restored on Sunday afternoon, the traffic police in the evening stated that in view of acute slow movement at Dalwas, no light motor vehicle shall be allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu and from Nagrota towards Srinagar after 5.30 pm”. A landslide also occurred at Dalwas in evening.

Meanwhile, several areas in the Union Territory, including Ganderbal, remained covered under snow, much to tourists’ delight.

