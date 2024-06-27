 MP Mehdi raises Article 370 in Parl, draws NC, PDP praise : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • MP Mehdi raises Article 370 in Parl, draws NC, PDP praise

MP Mehdi raises Article 370 in Parl, draws NC, PDP praise

Urges Birla to act as guardian of Constitution, not BJP

MP Mehdi raises Article 370 in Parl, draws NC, PDP praise

J&K National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi speaks during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha in New Delhi. ANI



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 26

A maiden speech by National Conference (NC) MP from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, asking Speaker Om Birla to act as the guardian of the Constitution in the Parliament rather than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, has evoked widespread response across the party lines, with political leaders praising Mehdi.

In his address, Mehdi raised two issues — objectionable remarks against a Muslim MP and the swift passing of the Bill abrogating the Article 370.

“Congratulations on being elected the Speaker again. Following this, I request you to remember that from now on, you belong neither to BJP, nor Congress, nor Samajwadi Party. Your allegiance should be only to the Constitution of India. I hope that from today onwards, you will be its custodian in this House — the highest institution of democracy. You will be remembered not for the G20, but for whether you compelled the Treasury benches to listen to the Opposition or silenced the Opposition,” he said.

“You will be judged by how you handled situations when a Muslim MP, elected by the people, is disrespected. If this can happen in the House, then any Muslim can face such a situation on the streets,” Mehdi added.

He said, “I want to request that this shouldn’t have happened in this highest institution of democracy when the Article 370 Bill was brought up in the House in one minute and passed within half an hour.” The Speaker said it had been debated for over nine hours.

Mehdi’s speech is being hailed by political leaders across the spectrum.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said Mehdi intended to continue speaking truth to power. “Well begun is half done and I’m sure that the rest of his term will continue in the same way — giving voice to the voiceless people of J&K, especially the ones belonging to his constituency.”

Former CM and PDP president Mebooba Mufti said, “Congratulations to Aga Ruhullah on his fantastic maiden speech. Speaking truth to power doesn’t come easy. It is time that Kashmiris are heard on the floor of the Parliament.”

#Article 370 #BJP #Kashmir #Om Birla #Srinagar


