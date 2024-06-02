MP tourist falls unconscious, dies in Srinagar

IANS

Srinagar, June 1

Officials said on Saturday that a tourist from Madhya Pradesh fell unconscious and died in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar city.

Officials said that the tourist identified as Moora Singh Parmar fell unconscious in a houseboat where he was staying on the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Friday night. “He was shifted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the city where doctors said he was dead on arrival.

After completion of medico-legal formalities, the body will be sent back to his residential address in Madhya Pradesh for last rites,” the officials said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Madhya Pradesh #Srinagar