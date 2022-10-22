Mughal road closed to traffic for second day

PTI

Jammu, October 21

The Mughal road connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu with Shopian in South Kashmir remained shut for the second consecutive day, officials said on Friday.

Efforts are on to restore the traffic on this Mughal Road, the officials said, adding that the road surface had turned slippery due to a sharp drop in temperature. Passengers are advised to contact traffic police units in Jammu for updates on the status of the road before venturing out, they added. There was heavy snowfall in high altitude areas of Pir Ki Gal, Poshana and other adjoining areas on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

The road was closed for a day on Tuesday as well due to snowfall and nearly 100 stranded passengers were rescued on Wednesday. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway also faced a brief shutdown due to shooting stones in Ramban district, they said, adding that traffic on the road had been restored.

The Mughal road, which connects Poonch and Rajouri, often faces road blockage due to natural causes.