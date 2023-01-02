Mughal Road may remain closed for entire winter

PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, January 1

The Mughal Road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri districts in the Jammu region with South Kashmir’s Shopian district, is likely to be closed this winter owing to the recent heavy snowfall, officials said on Sunday.

The traffic movement on the road was suspended on Thursday after over three feet of snow accumulation was reported from Pir Ki Gali and its adjoining areas. “The possibility of resuming traffic on the Mughal Road after the recent heavy snowfall looks bleak as more snow is expected in the coming days,” Assistant Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Department, Tariq Khan, said.

“We are waiting for the official communication to finally announce the closure of the road for the winter,” the official said. The road usually remains closed during peak winter every year in view of heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal mountain range. Khan said the department was able to keep the road open despite heavy snowfall on three occasions between November and December last year.