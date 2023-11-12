Mughal Road reopens after snow clearance

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 11

Mughal Road, temporarily closed on Thursday evening amid inclement weather, has been successfully reopened today following diligent efforts to clear accumulated snow along the crucial route linking the Kashmir Valley with the Pir Panjal region.

The strategic roadway was declared operational again after the removal of snow that had impeded passage.

The closure on Thursday was prompted by a combination of snowfall and slippery conditions, necessitating swift action to ensure the safety and functionality of this significant transportation artery.

Road maintenance and clearing operations were swiftly mobilised to address the adverse weather conditions, reflecting the authorities’ commitment to restoring connectivity and facilitating travel between the Kashmir Valley and the Pir Panjal region.

As a result, the reopening marks a pivotal moment in ensuring the resumption of traffic along this historic route, which plays a crucial role in the region’s connectivity network.

The intermittent challenges posed by snowfall and slippery surfaces underscore the ongoing need for proactive measures to maintain the accessibility and safety of vital roadways, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

Authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to swiftly address such situations, ensuring the continued functionality of key transportation links for the benefit of local communities and travellers.

