Mughal Road shut after heavy snow

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 20

Heavy snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Jammu on Thursday forced the closure of Mughal Road, officials said.

Snow on higher reaches and heavy rain in parts of plain areas of the Jammu division were witnessed early morning, which also resulted in the closure of vital roads, including Mughal Road that meanders through Rajouri and Poonch district into the Kashmir region. The road is an alternate link to Kashmir from the Jammu division apart from the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Advisory by Ladakh police Mountain passes in Ladakh also received heavy snowfall following which the police issued an alert

“Owing to inclement weather, Khardung La and Chang La and other upper reaches received heavy snowfall. Commuters should avoid plying on these roads to avoid accidents. Tyre chains is a must even for 4x4 vehicles,” an advisory by the Ladakh police stated

Heavy snowfall on Mughal Road made the traffic police close it after which the Public Works Department started snow clearance. However, the road remained close as snowfall continued on higher reaches. On the other hand, heavy rain in Ramban district caused minor mudslide and shooting stones in the Mehar area on the highway.

Mohita Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, said in a statement, “Clearance work is ongoing in the Mehar area and traffic will be resumed soon.”

The Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, issued a statement saying light to moderate rain with snowfall over higher reaches of J&K took place today. Light to moderate rain and snowfall is likely to continue in most places of Kashmir and at few places in Jammu till late afternoon. There will be gradual improvement thereafter.

Meanwhile, over 50 heads of cattle were killed in lightening and heavy rain in Rajouri district on Thursday.

The police said lightning struck near a house on a hill in the Bari Behak area of Thanamandi in Rajouri, killing the livestock. A man and a horse were also injured in the incident.

The mishap soon took a political turn with PDP president Mehbooba Mufti attacking the UT administration. “Despite tall claims of arranging transport for the nomadic community, facts on the ground betray the claim. Inclement weather has wreaked havoc and destroyed livestock of several families. I urge administration to immediately facilitate the transportation and adequately compensate the affected,” she tweeted.