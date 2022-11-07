Mughal road shut after snowfall

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 6

Heavy snowfall on higher reaches of J&K left the vital Mughal road and the Srinagar-Leh National Highway shut on Sunday. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worked for nearly five hours after which the traffic on the Srinagar-Leh highway was thrown open but the Mughal road remained blocked.

Snowfall on higher reaches and rain in plains of the UT was witnessed throughout the night intervening Saturday and Sunday. The Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road, connecting Kashmir with Ladakh meandering through the high mountainous pass of Zojila, was also covered under snow due to which authorities stopped the traffic from both the sides.

The Meteorological centre in Srinagar issued an advisory to the farmers, asking them to harvest the agriculture and horticulture produce as these are vulnerable to snowfall and low temperature. The weatherman also advised the travellers to know the status of the road from the traffic police before taking up any journey in the region.

The MeT centre has predicted moderate rain and snow over higher reaches at most places of J&K on November 7. “Plains of Kashmir, mainly south, will receive snowfall. Heavy snowfall is very likely over higher reaches,” it said.

Meanwhile, the police said the traffic was smooth on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. On the other hand, after the closure for nearly five hours, the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road (on Srinagar-Leh NH) was thrown open for vehicular movement.

Electricity supply in parts of Jammu region was also affected due to heavy rainfall throughout the night. Power was restored in most of the areas by Sunday morning.

