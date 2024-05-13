Multi-layered security in Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, May 12

A foolproof security arrangement has been put in place for the polling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, a senior police officer said.

In the first parliamentary poll since the abrogation of Article 370, nearly 17.48 lakh people in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency will decide the fate of the 24 candidates trying their luck in the seat.

The voter turnout in the redrawn Srinagar constituency, following the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, will be keenly watched as most of the areas under the seat had previously witnessed low polling percentages due to boycott calls given by the separatists.

“We have made foolproof security arrangements as per the guidelines of the Election Commission in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency where polling will be held tomorrow,” IGP, Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi said. He said arrangements had been made to provide a safe and secure environment so that the electorate can exercise their franchise in large numbers.

A multi-layered security blanket has been thrown around polling stations and distribution centres and strong rooms across the constituency, which includes entire districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama and parts of Budgam and Shopian. All the polling stations will have CCTV cameras for live webcasting to control rooms set up at the districts and the CEO’s office.

