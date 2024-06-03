Murder accused nabbed after 16 years in Kishtwar

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 2

In a significant breakthrough, the J&K police have successfully apprehended a fugitive who had been evading arrest for the past 16 years. Mir Hussain, a resident of Keshwan, was the most wanted fugitive in the district and was arrested by a special team following specific information from Kishtwar, a police spokesman said.

The absconder was wanted in connection with a case under Sections 364/302 of Ranbir Penal Code (Now IPC) and 7/27 IA Act, for the killing of one Bashir Ahmed the then Sarpanch of Nagni Ghad Keshwan.

Hussain had gone underground after abducting and killing Bashir Ahmad, the then sarpanch of Nagni Ghad Keshwan area 16 years ago, the spokesman said.

Acting on a special tip-off, Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom formed a special team. The team conducted a raid at the suspected location and successfully apprehended the fugitive, who will now be produced before the court for trial in the instant case.

“The operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the police to bring long-standing absconders to justice and ensure the safety and security of the region” an official said.

The SSP has issued a stern warning to all absconders, urging them to surrender immediately. He emphasised that strict action will be taken against all those who continue to evade the law.

