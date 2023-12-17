Mushroom farmers reap rich dividends in Udhampur

ANI

Udhampur, December 16

In a significant accomplishment, the farmers of Udhampur district harvested over 3,000 quintals of mushrooms, resulting in a revenue of at least Rs 6 crore.

Udhampur Chief Agriculture Officer Sanjay Anand said in the current year, the UT has added 500 new growers who planted about 1 lakh bags of mushrooms.

“In the current year, we have planted about 1 lakh bags of mushrooms yielding over 3,000 quintals of mushrooms. We have also added about 500 new growers to our network. This has resulted in a revenue of at least Rs 6 crore for the farmers of Udhampur,” Anand said.

The chief agriculture officer said mushroom cultivation is a good source of income for women and the elderly in Udhampur, adding that with proper training and guidance, anyone can succeed in this occupation.

“Mushroom farming has set new benchmarks in the Udhampur district. Mushroom cultivation is a good source of income for women and the elderly. It is also a good way to use the available resources productively. We encourage our youth to come forward and take advantage of government schemes. Mushroom cultivation is a profitable business opportunity,” he said.

“With proper training and guidance, anyone can succeed in this field. Mushroom cultivation is a promising new crop for Udhampur district. With the support of the government and the agriculture department, mushroom cultivation has the potential to become a major source of income for farmers in the district,” Anand added.

Som Singh, a mushroom farmer, also expressed his gratitude to the government and the agriculture department for their support in mushroom cultivation.

“I am grateful to the government and the agriculture department for their support. Mushroom cultivation is a good business opportunity for our youth. I encourage them to take this up as a profession,” Singh said.

