Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) declared unlawful association: Amit Shah

New Delhi, December 27

The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’ has been declared as an unlawful association under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Centre.

The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA.



This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 27, 2023

In a post on X, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the organisation and its members were involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir supporting terrorists and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in the state.

“The PM @narendramodi government’s message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law,” he added.

