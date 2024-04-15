 Muslims will be looked after by Modi, says BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain in Jammu : The Tribune India

  J & K
  • Muslims will be looked after by Modi, says BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain in Jammu

Muslims will be looked after by Modi, says BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain in Jammu

Muslims will be looked after by Modi, says BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain in Jammu

BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain with workers at party office in Jammu. PTI



PTI

Jammu, April 14

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said the party will look after Muslims, even though it fielded only a few from the community for the upcoming general election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is working with the motto of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” which allows for no discrimination, he said.

Hussain made the remarks talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here on Saturday after addressing a series of meetings in support of BJP candidates — Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore, who are seeking their re-election for a third term from Udhampur and Jammu parliamentary seats, respectively.

Hussain downplayed the lack of Muslim contenders in the party and said the post of prime minister or the chief minister is not decided on the basis of religion or caste.

“It is imperative that such post-holders work with sincerity and equality and we are happy with the leadership of Modi who is working for all without any discrimination.

“Yes, it is true that we have not given mandate to Muslim candidates in the north but our government will take care of the community as before under the motto ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,’” the BJP national spokesperson said.

“BJP is not discriminating between Hindus and Muslims. Our Constitution does not allow us to distribute tickets or announce reservations on the basis of religion,” he said and accused the Congress of raising such issues unnecessarily.

He said Modi is loved by all Muslims, and Muslims also know that they cannot get a country like India, a friend like a Hindu, and a leader like Modi.

Expressing confidence that BJP candidates will win both Lok Sabha seats in Jammu, he said, the leaders from the Opposition are joining the saffron party because “nobody wants to be in a sinking boat.” “Everyone knows Modi’s boat is the only one which is going to make it to the shore. I have been to Uttarakhand and Bihar before coming here and everyone is confident that BJP will return to power with 370-plus seats,” he said.

When asked why BJP was still to announce its candidates for three seats in Kashmir, Hussain said, “we keep suspense and make the right decision at the right time.” The former Union minister said nobody in the country is better than Modi to lead the government. “He gave corona vaccination, food, houses and health cards to the people, then why anyone else. A strong leader will take the country to new heights and make it a world leader.” Hussain said the change in the overall security situation in J&K is being witnessed by the world and has paved the way for record-breaking tourist arrivals and ramped-up development.

