NABARD launches 30-day skill development programme for women

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 8

NABARD today launched 30-day Skill Development Programme (SDP) for 30 women from Kokernag sub division of Anantnag district.

The programme was inaugurated by Deputy General Manager, NABARD, Surinder Singh in the presence of District Development Manager, NABARD, Rouf Zargar. On the occasion, sub divisional officers from agriculture and horticulture department, project coordinators of Human Welfare Foundation NGO were also present.

“The training will focus on processing the fallen apple and vegetable towards the value addition such as juice, jelly, jam and pickle making,” the NABARD spokesman said. Singh said there is tremendous scope of apple and vegetable processing in Kashmir keeping in view the availability of raw material and rural women need to be provided training in this sector thus enabling them to set up small units based at their homes or through SHG mode.

The programme is supported by NABARD and implemented through the NGO Human Welfare Foundation by engaging master trainers and involving food processing experts from the Horticulture and Agriculture Department.

The training will equip these women with necessary skill required for creating food processing units at village level and their produce can easily be marketed through the FPOs promoted by NABARD in the area, informed Rouf Zargar. He informed that the training, comprising theory and practical part, shall be held at processing farm of Horticulture Department Achabal.

