Nadda to visit Jammu tomorrow to review BJP’s poll preparedness

Jammu, July 4
With the clamour for assembly poll growing in J&K and regional and national parties preparing themselves for elections, BJP national chief and Union Minister JP Nadda is expected to visit Jammu on July 6. Nadda, who will receive a warm reception in Jammu following the BJP’s third consecutive victory, will review the party’s operations.
The visit is crucial as the strategy of the party for the Assembly polls will be discussed with the senior leadership.
“Nadda is arriving in Jammu to assess the party’s functioning and discuss strategies for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir,” Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ravinder Raina said.
Supreme Court had last year asked the Election Commission of India to hold Assembly poll in J&K by September 30 this year. Last Assembly election in J&K were held in 2014.
Upon his arrival, Nadda will address the BJP’s executive meeting starting on July 5 to be attended by over 2,000 senior party leaders and officials. The agenda includes reviewing operations, election strategies and planning future actions related to the elections.
Accompanying Nadda will be J&K election in-charge G. Kishan Reddy. He is expected to announce the election-related programmes. “We anticipate the ECI will announce the elections soon,” Raina said.
The party’s primary focus will be on forming a BJP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.
J&K BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh, Co-incharge Ashish Sood, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, MP Jugal Kishore and several other senior BJP and RSS leaders will also participate in this important meeting.
In election mode
- JP Nadda's visit is crucial as the strategy of the party for the Assembly poll will be discussed with the senior leadership
- Nadda will address the BJP's executive meeting to be attended by over 2,000 senior party leaders and officials
- The agenda includes reviewing operations, election strategies and planning future actions
