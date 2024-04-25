Ladakh: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal exploring options after being denied BJP ticket

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 24

Politics in Ladakh is heating up as sitting Member of Parliament (MP) of BJP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who was denied ticket by the party on Tuesday, is exploring options which include contesting as an Independent candidate.

Namgyal arrived at Leh airport on Wednesday where he was given a rousing reception by his supporters. The BJP has fielded Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh Chairman Tashi Gyalson as its candidate from the northernmost territory of the country for the Lok Sabha poll.

After getting off the flight, Namgyal said that thousands of BJP workers were supporting him after he was denied ticket by the party. “It was I who campaigned for the party in every nook and corner of Ladakh and strengthened it at the grassroots level. Locals are supporting me as development reached their doorsteps in which I also have a contribution,” Namgyal told reporters at the airport.

“I was at the forefront in development as I visited each and every village, got all pending works done. This is due to the blood and sweat of the workers that the BJP is thriving in Ladakh. I have a major contribution in this glory,” he said.

When asked if he would contest the upcoming poll as an Independent, Namgyal said that he would talk to his supporters and locals and know what they want. “Only after that, a decision will be taken,” he said.

Speaking on the prospects of the BJP in Ladakh, he said that a major question has been raised whether the party would be able to retain the seat from the UT as “locals were angry”. There is only one LS seat in Ladakh.

The BJP, which is already struggling to mark a win due to the continuous protests in the region for the Sixth Schedule and statehood, will now have to face Namgyal if he decides to contest as an Independent.

Ladakh, which goes to the polls on May 20, is already awaiting a multi-pronged contest as the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — which are leading the protests in the UT — are also expected to field a joint candidate. On the other hand, the Congress is likely to field its contestant from the UT under INDIA bloc.

