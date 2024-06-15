Narco-terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara; 3 held

Srinagar, June 15
Security forces have busted a narco-terror module in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district by arresting three persons and recovering arms, ammunition and contraband from their possession, police said on Saturday.
A trap was laid by the police and Army in Karnah area of north Kashmir district on an input that a person was trying to find purchasers for heroin, said a police spokesman.
The spokesperson said that two persons were arrested with approximately 500 gram heroin.
The spokesman identified the persons as Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Khawarparab Karnah, and Tariq Ahmad Malik, a resident of Baghballa.
Further investigation revealed the presence of three pistols with another person identified as Parvez Ahmed Pathan, a resident of Sadhpura, the spokesman said.
He said that Pathan was arrested in a joint raid by the police and Army, adding three pistols, 76 pistol rounds, six pistol magazines and approximately 5 kg of suspected explosive were recovered from his possession.
A case has been registered and further interrogations and investigation is ongoing, the spokesman said.
