Narco-terror module busted, three arrested

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 15

The police on Saturday busted a narco-terror module in Karnah area of Kupwara. The police said following an input that some persons were trying to find purchasers for heroin, a trap was laid by the police in Karnah and two persons were arrested with 500g heroin.

The suspects were identified as Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh of Karnah and Tariq Ahmad Malik of Baghballa. Three pistols were also recovered from Parvez Ahmed Pathan of Sadhpura.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Kupwara #Srinagar