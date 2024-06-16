Narco-terror module busted, three arrested

Srinagar, June 15
The police on Saturday busted a narco-terror module in Karnah area of Kupwara. The police said following an input that some persons were trying to find purchasers for heroin, a trap was laid by the police in Karnah and two persons were arrested with 500g heroin.
The suspects were identified as Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh of Karnah and Tariq Ahmad Malik of Baghballa. Three pistols were also recovered from Parvez Ahmed Pathan of Sadhpura.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G7 vows to push India-Europe corridor
Talks with top leaders productive: PM Modi
Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future
Jalandhar youth who opened fire at cousins nabbed by police ...