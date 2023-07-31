Narco-terror: SIA raids locations in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 30

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at different locations in Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC) in a case related to narco-terror in which a notorious smuggler Rafi Dhana, alias Rafi Lala, has already been arrested.

In March, 7 kg heroin, over Rs 2 crore in cash, a pistol and some ammunition were recovered from Lala’s house.

The raids, which started on Saturday, are expected to continue till Monday. It has been learnt that Lala, a resident of Dana Doyian in Poonch, has informed the police about some other smugglers involved in cross-border drug smuggling. Money generated from the trade is then used in terrorism by Pakistan’s ISI and terror organisations.

The police have also learnt that Rafi has links with hardcore terror trainers from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as well as drug peddlers from Pakistan.

While no State Investigation Agency official came on record, it is learnt that Rafi had set up a nexus of peddlers on this side of the LoC who were tasked with picking up narcotics consignments dumped by Pakistani smugglers.

The SIA took Lala into custody on July 1 for questioning him over his alleged links across the borde.

