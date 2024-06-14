National anthem made compulsory during morning assembly in schools

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 13

The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has directed all schools in the Union Territory to start the morning assembly with the national anthem. The Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, through a circular directed all schools to make the morning assembly uniform across the Union Territory. “Morning assembly should begin with the National Anthem as per standard protocol,” the circular, issued on Wednesday, read.

The department said the morning assemblies have proved to be an invaluable ritual in instilling a sense of unity and discipline among the students. “They (assemblies) serve as platforms to nurture the values of moral integrity, shared community and mental tranquillity. It will not only instil a sense of pride in our national identity but also promotes discipline and unity amongst students.”

“They serve as platforms to nurture the values of moral integrity, shared community, and mental tranquillity. However, it has been observed that such significant ritual, tradition is not being carried out uniformly across various schools of J&K UT,” the government order says.

“Morning assembly shall be of 20 minutes duration and all students and teachers shall assemble at the designated area at the commencement of school schedule,” the order says. “Morning assembly shall begin with National Anthem as per standard protocol,” the order reads.

“In order to inculcate leadership qualities and upgrade the skills of the students as mandated under NEP-2020, three to four students-teachers shall compulsorily give awareness, motivational talk,” the order said, adding biographies of great personalities, freedom fighters, updates on school events, activities and important announcements, inspirational talks, motivational speeches will inspire students and set a positive tone for the day.

The circular said the schools should add “theme for the week or month, such as kindness, diversity, or environmental awareness.”

The government order said among student achievements, recognition of students’ academic, athletic, or extracurricular achievements should be counted.

While in “character education”, it says discussions on values like honesty, respect, responsibility, duty, citizenship, and constitutional values should be held.

In “stress management and health tips” it says advice on staying safe, developing mental strength to navigate the problems of adolescence, and leading a stress-free lifestyle should be taught.

