National Conference ‘engineers’ BJP split, retains control over Ladakh Council

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 6

In a jolt to the BJP, the National Conference (NC) was able to retain power in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in Kargil despite the saffron party exiting the alliance and withdrawing crucial support. In fact, the National Conference managed to create a rift in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and won one of the latter’s councillors to its side.

The BJP had faced severe criticism for supporting the NC in the LAHDC despite terming it as part of the “Gupkar gang” in Kashmir. In Kargil, the BJP enjoyed power by remaining in an alliance with the NC.

Of the total 30 seats, the BJP had won only one in the 2018 council elections. The PDP had two councillors, who later joined the BJP. The NC had won 10 seats, Congress eight while five were elected as Independent. The four nominated councillors too had joined the BJP. The next elections are due in August 2023.

After the BJP withdrew support, one of its councillors, earlier with the PDP, did not exit the alliance. The NC also has the support of five other councillors, taking its tally to 16, which is the magic number in the House.

The demand for a floor test must have the backing of at least 10 members, as per Article 27 of the Council Act.

Demanding an urgent floor test, Ladakh BJP president Phunchok Stanzin questioned how the National Conference could claim it had the required numbers without even going in for a show of strength. Kacho Ahmed Ali Khan, former chief executive councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and also a council member, said a meeting would be convened on April 9 to sort out the matter.

Jolt in kargil