National Conference leader alleges manhandling by cops

Srinagar, June 25

National Conference (NC) leader Dr Sameer Kaul on Tuesday alleged that he was manhandled by traffic policemen here, following which he lodged a complaint.

Kaul, a noted cancer specialist, said the incident took place on the Boulevard Road while he was on his way from his residence in the Nishat area in the outskirts of the city here towards the airport. “I have never seen this power drunkenness that I have seen on the roads today,” Kaul said.

The doctor said while he was on his way to the airport, the traffic was stopped because the cavalcade of the J&K Lieutenant Governor was to go through.

“I was directed to take an alternate road which I did, but then, I was turned back from that road too and a police team told me to take the same route from which I had come.

“So, I turned back, but a group of traffic policemen, led by an inspector, attacked me without saying anything. They showered abuses on me, rained blows on me without listening to me,” he added.

Kaul said he was shocked at being manhandled by the policemen. “I received injuries, broke my spectacle. I was shocked and it seems as if there is a government sanction to such acts. I have a doubt whether it was a premeditated attack as I work for the NC,” he said.

Kaul said he has filed a police complaint at the Nishat police station and the medical examination was done.

Meanwhile, the traffic police said Kaul was involved in a security breach, violated the law and entered into a verbal altercation with traffic police officer on duty and "assaulted them".

