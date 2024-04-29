 National Conference seeks Kashmiri Pandits’ support in Valley : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • National Conference seeks Kashmiri Pandits’ support in Valley

National Conference seeks Kashmiri Pandits’ support in Valley

National Conference seeks Kashmiri Pandits’ support in Valley

Accusing the BJP of exploiting Kashmiri Pandits with its “hollow promises”, National Conference leader Rattan Lal Gupta Sunday appealed to the community to vote for his party’s candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election from the three seats in the Valley. - File photo



PTI

Jammu, April 28

Accusing the BJP of exploiting Kashmiri Pandits with its “hollow promises”, National Conference leader Rattan Lal Gupta Sunday appealed to the community to vote for his party’s candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election from the three seats in the Valley.

The National Conference has fielded its vice-president and former J-K chief minister Omar Abdullah from the Baramulla parliamentary constituency and former ministers Mian Altaf and Aga Syed Rahullah from the Anantnag-Rajouri and the Srinagar seats respectively.

Voting in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat will be held on May 7, Srinagar on May 13 and Baramulla on May 20.

Interacting with a delegation of Kashmiri migrants headed by the NC’s minority cell chairman and former MLC Bushan Lal Bhat, Gupta urged the community to vote for the party’s candidates.

“The National Conference has always stood for the cause of Kashmiri migrants and shall continue to do the same in times to come... BJP has only exploited them to the hilt by making hollow promises,” he said.

Gupta said the BJP-led government made promises to rehabilitate Kashmiri migrants in the Valley but these proved to be a “cruel joke” as no step has been taken in this direction since 2014.

Kashmiri Pandits are waiting for the promised special employment package for youths and enhancement of the monthly cash assistance, the National Conference leader said, and challenged the BJP to reveal the steps it has taken for the community. Under the NC-led government, he said, several mini-townships for the Kashmiri migrant community were constructed at Jagti and other areas adjoining the Jammu city.

