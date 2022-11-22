National Conference: Use G20 presidency to engage Pakistan on Kashmir issue

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 21

As India assumes the G20 presidency for a year from next month, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said the country could use this opportunity to engage Pakistan to address Kashmir issue and also help the world end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The former J&K CM said he was tired of advocating dialogue with Pakistan as he was dubbed as anti-national. “I am happy that we (India) are assuming the presidency of G20 and I hope the PM (Narendra Modi) will be successful in ending the Russia-Ukraine war that had badly hit the world economy,” Farooq told reporters here. After assuming the G20 presidency for a year on December 1, India will chair over 200 meetings that aim to secure global economic growth.

According to Farooq, he will also join the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once it enters the UT.

A delegation of Opposition parties, including the Congress, the PDP, the CPI and the Akali Dal (Amritsar) under the aegis of the All Parties United Morcha (APUM), met Farooq in Jammu and discussed the current political situation in the UT. “There is need to stand against the politics of hate and division in order to strengthen the socio-religious brotherhood,” he said.

A statement of the APUM read that Farooq agreed to have more united and coordinated campaign against the attempts to create political and social division in society. (With PTI inputs)

Farooq to join Bharat Jodo rally