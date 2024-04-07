National Conference’s nominee begins campaign from Mehbooba Mufti’s hometown

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 6

National Conference candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency Mian Altaf Saturday started his campaign in Bijbehara, the hometown of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti.

Mian Altaf, a well-known Gujjar leader, didn’t attack any political rival and instead said the current elections were an opportunity to show the world that the people of J&K never accepted the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

“This is an opportunity for you to show the world that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have never accepted the August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A. So, each vote for the National Conference in the upcoming Parliamentary election would be the rejection of that unconstitutional decision,” Altaf said.

The NC candidate said that never in the history of independent India, any state had been downgraded to a Union Territory except for Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our state was not only downgraded, but divided into two Union Territories. This is how we were humiliated,” the NC leader said.

“We are now seeing people of Ladakh coming out in huge numbers to protest the undemocratic decision. To curb these genuine voices of dissent, restrictions have been imposed there,” he said.

Mian Altaf said he never believed in divisive politics. “I will fight to restore the dignity of every person in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

