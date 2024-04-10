 Navratri: Devotees throng Vaishno Devi shrine : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Navratri: Devotees throng Vaishno Devi shrine

Navratri: Devotees throng Vaishno Devi shrine

Navratri: Devotees throng Vaishno Devi shrine

Pilgrims on their way to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on the first day of the ‘Chaitra Navratri’ festival. Tribune Photo/PTI



Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 9

Thousands of pilgrims visited Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu division on the first day of Navratri amid elaborate security arrangements. Pilgrims visited the holy cave amidst the serene aura of spirituality and devotion besides, performance of other religious ceremonies.

Elaborate arrangements for pilgrims

  • Thousands of pilgrims visit Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu division on the first day of Navratri
  • The intricate floral arrangements, coupled with traditional motifs and embellishments, have enhanced the divine ambiance of the shrine
  • Elaborate arrangements made for pilgrims, including round- the-clock water and power supply all along the tracks leading to the shrine, sanitation, medicare and availability of special ‘fasting food’ at the board’s bhojanalayas
  • Free meals also available to the pilgrims at Tarakote Marg and Prasad Kendra at Sanjichatt, besides the ‘langar sewa’ at Bhairon Ji
  • Facilities like accommodation, battery operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services are operating smoothly to the shrine

‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’, a special havan organised by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), was performed at the holy cave amidst the serene aura besides other rituals on the auspicious occasion, a spokesperson of the board said. He said the sacred rituals at the shrine, located atop Trikuta hills, spanning across the Navratri are being performed to foster harmony, abundance and good health for all.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, along with other board members and officials attended the yagya ceremony, apart from the pilgrims, the spokesperson said.

The intricate floral arrangements, coupled with traditional motifs and embellishments, have been enhancing the divine ambiance of the shrine while evoking a sense of reverence and joy among the visiting devotees.

The spokesperson said the board has made elaborate arrangements as per the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of SMVDSB, to facilitate the large number of pilgrims expected to visit the temple during the Navratri.

“The shrine board has made elaborate arrangements for facilitating a large number of pilgrims who are expected to pay their obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum during Navratri. These arrangements include round-the-clock water and power supply all along the tracks leading to the shrine, sanitation, medicare and availability of special ‘fasting food’ at the board’s ‘bhojanalayas’. Besides, all the routes leading to the holy cave shrine are fully maintained for smooth movement of pilgrims,” the spokesperson said.

Free meals will also be available to the pilgrims at Tarakote Marg and Prasad Kendra at Sanjichatt, besides the ‘langar sewa’ at Bhairon Ji.

For the ease and comfort of pilgrims, facilities like accommodation, battery operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services are operating smoothly.

To facilitate the smooth pilgrimage of Divyang pilgrims, the shrine board is also providing free pony and battery car services to ensure their journey to holy shrine is without hindrance.

Security arrangements have also been made to ensure smooth flow of pilgrims at the temple area. Other special features of the Navratri celebration in Vaishno Devi shrine include ‘bhajan’ and ‘atka aarti’ by renowned artists, he added.

