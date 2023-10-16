Navratri puja performed for first time since 1947 at Sharda temple in Kashmir; Amit Shah says ‘signifies return of peace’

PTI

New Delhi, October 16

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded the Navratri puja held at the Sharda temple in Kashmir, where it was performed for the first time since 1947, saying it signified the return of peace in the valley.

The home minister said the puja at the temple marks the rekindling of the nation’s spiritual and cultural flame under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Monday, Navratri Puja was held at the newly built Sharda temple located along the LoC in Teetwal in Kashmir. The temple was inaugurated by the home minister on March 23 this year on the same piece of land – and on the same pattern – where the temple existed in pre-partition days.

“It is a matter of profound spiritual significance that for the first time since 1947, the Navratri pujas have been held in the historic Sharda Temple in Kashmir this year.

“Earlier in the year the Chaitra Navratri Puja was observed and now the mantras of the Shardiya Navratri puja resound in the shrine. I was fortunate to reopen the temple on 23rd March 2023 after restoration,” Shah said on X.

“This not only signifies the return of peace in the valley but also marks the rekindling of our nation's spiritual and cultural flame under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji,” he added.

A large number of pilgrims from all over the country attended the puja.

