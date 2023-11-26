NC accuses Centre of fudging unemployment figures of UT

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 25

The National Conference (NC) has accused the BJP-led Union government of manipulating and providing misleading unemployment figures for Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement to the media, Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial President of JKNC, Jammu, questioned the credibility of the government’s claims of reducing the unemployment rate to nearly 4 per cent, likening them to the improbable scenarios depicted in the comedy serial ‘Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne’.

Gupta expressed scepticism about the recently released unemployment figures, asserting that the government’s portrayal of the situation is next to impossible and akin to living in a fool’s paradise. He referred to earlier government statements that declared J&K had the third-highest unemployment rate in India, reaching to an alarming 23.1 per cent.

Highlighting the inconsistency in government statements, Gupta pointed out that Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had reported an unemployment rate of 18.3 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir in July.

Gupta questioned the government’s sudden achievement of reducing the unemployment rate to nearly 4 per cent, emphasising that this purported journey from over 23 per cent to 4 per cent unemployment remained shrouded in secrecy, lacking transparency or tangible actions on the ground.

Gupta said government’s declarations are elusive and lack concrete evidence, suggesting that it might be another attempt to mislead the public through verbal manipulation and numerical discrepancies.

