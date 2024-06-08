NC: Decline in BJP vote share signals political shift in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 7

NC’s Jammu provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta on Friday said the decline in BJP’s vote share in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Jammu signalled a “major” shift in the region’s political landscape. The saffron party had not contested the election from the three seats in Kashmir valley.

In the 2019 poll, the BJP had polled 61.38 per cent votes in Udhampur, which fell down to 51.28 per cent in 2024. Similarly, in Jammu, the saffron party had bagged 58.02 per cent votes in 2019, which also reduced to 53.46 per cent votes in 2024. While BJP’s Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jitendra Singh won for the third consecutive time from Jammu and Udhampur, respectively, the winning margin and vote share saw a decline for the BJP.

Judicial inquiry sought into ‘custodial death’ The NC on Friday sought an “impartial” judicial inquiry into an incident involving the alleged custodial death of a Pulwama resident

“It must be ensured that the perpetrators are brought to justice and made to face the full force of law,” party spokesperson Ifra Jan said

On Tuesday, the police had said Imtiaz Ahmed Pala of Lidermund was arrested in a drug case. Later, he developed health complications and was sent to a hospital, where he was declared dead

Pala’s family, however, has alleged that he died beacuse he was tortured in custody. He was not a smuggler, the family claimed

Gupta claimed that the “sharp decline” in the BJP’s vote share was a clear indicator of the changing public sentiment and dissatisfaction with the BJP’s governance. “This significant fall in vote share should serve as a wake-up call for BJP. It is evident that the people of Jammu are seeking change and are increasingly supporting the National Conference as it is the only party that can fulfil their needs and aspirations,” Gupta said.

He asked National Conference workers to exhibit the same spirit which had ensured NC’s decisive victory in Anantnag and Srinagar Lok Sabha seats.

Gupta said: “The National Conference’s legacy of service and dedication towards people will guide the party to triumph. The support we have garnered across the region reflects the trust and faith that people have in us.”

He added that the party had always stood for the rights and aspirations of people. Gupta also outlined the party’s key priorities, including job creation, healthcare, education, infrastructure development for industries and other sectors, to control inflation and ensure minimum support price (MSP) for farmers.

