NC eyesore for those opposing inclusiveness, says Farooq Abdullah

Jammu: NC president Farooq Abdullah has asked the partymen to continue strengthening the bond of inclusiveness. “Emergence of the NC as a big political force is an eyesore for elements opposed to J&K’s spirit of amity, brotherhood, harmony and inclusiveness,” Abdullah said while reviewing the functioning of the party units in Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley regions of Jammu province. OC
104 fresh Covid cases in J&K; Ladakh sees 34 patients
Srinagar: J&K on Monday recorded 104 fresh Covid cases, taking the total number of infected people to 4,52,410, while one death took the toll to 4,747. There are 1,692 active cases in the UT. Ladakh saw 34 fresh cases.
