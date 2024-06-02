NC flags water crisis in Valley, urges authorities to intervene

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 1

Expressing concern over the shortage of water in Kashmir, Tanvir Sadiq, chief spokesperson of National Conference, called the government to enhance water services to alleviate public inconvenience.

He said ,“ In the absence of any proactive measures to tackle the public inconvenience due to water shortage and poor power supply, the situation has taken a dire turn due to the spike in the temperature.”

He added, “With the temperature remaining very high, unscheduled load shedding and extreme water shortage has sparked widespread concern. Frustrated by unscheduled power cuts and water shortages, people across Kashmir division are taking to the streets, questioning the claims of LG administration regarding 100 per cent electricity provision to metered areas. Citizens are demanding transparency and effective solutions, as authorities have failed to prepare adequately for the predictable summer surge in utility demand,” he added.

“As protests simmer and public discontent grows, there is an urgent need for more robust and transparent measures to ensure that the promises of reliable utilities are met, and the people of Kashmir are not left sweltering and parched in the summer heat,” Tanvir said, asking administration to bolster water and power supply management across Kashmir.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar