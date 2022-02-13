NC hands over memos to DCs against delimitation

PTI

Jammu, February 12

The National Conference on Saturday submitted memorandums against the delimitation commission draft report to deputy commissioners across Jammu province, a party spokesperson said.

The memorandums were submitted as part of stepped up mass campaign against the delimitation commission draft with regard to “illogical restructuring” of the Assembly constituencies across J&K, he said.

The party highlighted the “grave anomalies” in the recommendations like clubbing of Poonch and Rajouri districts with the Anantnag Parliamentary constituency, he said. In Jammu district, a protest led by NC provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta was held before handing over the memorandum to the concerned DC, the spokesperson said. Memorandums were also submitted to the deputy commissioners at Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda, Reasi and Kishtwar districts.

"The memorandum, inter alia, expressed concern over ignoring topography, internal dimension, population and linkages with the administrative while restructuring the constituencies," he said. "The party viewed seriously wiping of Suchetgarh, Raipur Domana and Gool Arnas from the legislative map of the province, saying that fiddling with these constituencies have large scale political, physical and psychological repercussions for the respective segments," the spokesperson added.