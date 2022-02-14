NC: Hijab row bid to divide people

Srinagar, February 13
Asserting that some “radical elements” were trying to divide the people of the country on communal lines amid the hijab controversy, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said people had the right to wear whatever they wanted besides having and were free to practise religious beliefs.
He also targeted the delimitation commission and said it is “totally wrong”. “The country is equal for all. You have a right to eat anything, to wear anything till you do not put the integrity of the nation in danger. Everyone has his own religion,” Abdullah, who is also a Member of Parliament, told reporters in Pulwama in south Kashmir. He said the “attacks” on religion were being done by some “radical elements”. —
