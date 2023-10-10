NC: Kargil results verdict against 370 abrogation

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 9

As the celebrations continued in the Congress-NC group’s camp over the victory in the LAHDC-Kargil elections on Monday, their leaders termed it a victory of the INDIA alliance and also a verdict of the people against the abrogation of the Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into J&K and Ladakh Union Territories.

The Congress, the NC and also the PDP, which didn’t participate in the polls, are part of the INDIA block – a group of opposition parties against the ruling BJP. The NC won 12 seats, the Congress 10 while the BJP and independents won two seats each.

Congress’ J&K working president Raman Bhalla said it was the victory of the party as well as the INDIA alliance in Kargil. “The people have voted in favour of the secular parties and have rejected the policies of BJP. The false propaganda of the BJP has been exposed,” he said.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti stated, “Heartening to see secular parties, like the NC and the Congress, registering their victory in Kargil. It is the first election post 2019 and people of Ladakh have spoken.” It is apparent that PDP had refrained from contesting elections so as to assure that there was no division of votes in the Muslim-dominated district.

NC’s additional general secretary Qamar Ali Akhoon said the elections were a referendum against the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

#Article 370 #Congress #Jammu #Kargil