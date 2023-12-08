NC: New Bill BJP's backdoor strategy for political gains

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 7

Former CM and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah voiced objections to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, alleging that the BJP, through this legislation, aimed to bolster its presence in the Legislative Assembly by unconventional means. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill on Wednesday, which proposes the nomination of two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representative for displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to the Legislative Assembly.

“As far as the Bill is concerned, we have objections on two things. One, the apex court has not announced its decision on the Reorganisation (Act), and the government keeps bringing changes,” Omar told reporters in south Kashmir’s Tral area following a party convention. “The second thing is that reserving these seats should have been left to an elected government,” he added.

#BJP #Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar