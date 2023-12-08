NC: New Bill BJP's backdoor strategy for political gains

Srinagar, December 7
Former CM and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah voiced objections to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, alleging that the BJP, through this legislation, aimed to bolster its presence in the Legislative Assembly by unconventional means. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill on Wednesday, which proposes the nomination of two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representative for displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to the Legislative Assembly.
“As far as the Bill is concerned, we have objections on two things. One, the apex court has not announced its decision on the Reorganisation (Act), and the government keeps bringing changes,” Omar told reporters in south Kashmir’s Tral area following a party convention. “The second thing is that reserving these seats should have been left to an elected government,” he added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...
'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman
The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...